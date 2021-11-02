The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) has denied the reports that former Afghan security forces joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) after the collapse of the US-backed government, Tolo News reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) has denied the reports that former Afghan security forces joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) after the collapse of the US-backed government, Tolo news reported on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a small number of former Afghan intelligence officers trained in the United States and ex-employees of elite military units joined the local IS militants after the Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August.

"It is impossible for representatives of the former government security forces to join the IS... we have not seen the evidence of this, and it cannot be possible," the broadcaster quotes the movement representative as saying.

In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against the Afghan government forces. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and the next day declared the end of the war. During the latter half of August, there was a mass evacuation of Western countries citizens and Afghans cooperating with them from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the American military. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the interim government cabinet of Afghanistan was announced, chaired by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who headed of the Foreign Ministry during the first rule of the Taliban and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.