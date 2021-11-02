UrduPoint.com

Taliban Deny Reports Of Former Gov't Security Personnel Joining IS

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:16 PM

Taliban Deny Reports of Former Gov't Security Personnel Joining IS

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) has denied the reports that former Afghan security forces joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) after the collapse of the US-backed government, Tolo News reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) has denied the reports that former Afghan security forces joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) after the collapse of the US-backed government, Tolo news reported on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a small number of former Afghan intelligence officers trained in the United States and ex-employees of elite military units joined the local IS militants after the Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August.

"It is impossible for representatives of the former government security forces to join the IS... we have not seen the evidence of this, and it cannot be possible," the broadcaster quotes the movement representative as saying.

In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against the Afghan government forces. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and the next day declared the end of the war. During the latter half of August, there was a mass evacuation of Western countries citizens and Afghans cooperating with them from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the American military. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the interim government cabinet of Afghanistan was announced, chaired by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who headed of the Foreign Ministry during the first rule of the Taliban and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Russia United States August September Sunday From Government Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any st ..

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any stage during T20 World Cup: Baba ..

3 minutes ago
 Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to e ..

Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to enter to revive tourism

31 seconds ago
 PHC terms non-party-based elections unconstitution ..

PHC terms non-party-based elections unconstitutional

34 seconds ago
 Iran says thwarts new pirate attack on one of its ..

Iran says thwarts new pirate attack on one of its tankers

36 seconds ago
 UK Environment Secretary Says France Released Deta ..

UK Environment Secretary Says France Released Detained UK Fishing Trawler

42 seconds ago
 4 killed, 11 injured in Hazara Expressway road acc ..

4 killed, 11 injured in Hazara Expressway road accident

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.