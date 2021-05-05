UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Deny Reports Of Possible Ties With Al-Qaeda - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:02 PM

Taliban Deny Reports of Possible Ties With Al-Qaeda - Spokesperson

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as it calls itself, did not have any al-Qaeda (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) militants in its ranks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as it calls itself, did not have any al-Qaeda (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) militants in its ranks.

According to Mujahid, all foreign militants, including those from al-Qaeda, have returned to their home countries.

The comment comes a week after the acting head of the US embassy in Kabul said that the Taliban may have not entirely cut ties with the banned terrorist organization.

The Afghan government, too, claims that the groups are still linked.

"Taliban created a joint group from the Haqqani network [Taliban affiliate], Al-Qaida and ISIS [Islamic State, terrorist group, banned in Russia] members to carry out heavy and intense attacks and to stop the peace process. The leadership of this group has been given to the Haqqani network and its militants will be members of three groups," a senior government source told Sputnik.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that the country's armed forces had killed 20 members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent group in Helmand province.

The Taliban, however, decried the ministry's claim as propaganda.

"The mercenary enemy has spread propaganda and unfortunately the media has also secretly admitted that it has killed 22 al-Qaeda members in Helmand. We strongly reject this propaganda. There is no al-Qaeda in Helmand and no one has been harmed," the Taliban official said.

Last week CNN reported, citing two al-Qaeda operatives, that the Taliban and al-Qaeda were still linked through the so-called Islamic Brotherhood. At the same time, the terrorist group said it was not interested in Afghanistan as a potential base for plotting and carrying out future attacks.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Haqqani Network ISIS Same May Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Law dept releases grant-in-aid to various b ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab inoculated highest number of vaccine, situa ..

1 minute ago

Jailed Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies at Jammu ..

1 minute ago

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after possible Covi ..

1 minute ago

Bulgaria set for new elections as parties fail to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.