Taliban Deny Selling Seized US Weapons Abroad

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 11:51 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Taliban (banned by the UN for terrorism) denied media reports on Monday that claimed the militant group had sold some of US weapons they captured during the hasty pullout of NATO forces from Afghanistan.

"Claims made by some people in America that the Islamic Emirate sold the weapons and equipment left behind by American forces in Afghanistan to other parties are not true and we strongly reject them," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on social media, referring to the Taliban by its chosen name.

Zabihullah argued that all military equipment was being stored at Taliban-controlled warehouses and that no smuggling in weapons was permitted. He said media reports claiming otherwise were propaganda and a conspiracy aimed at stoking tension.

NBC news reported in January, citing authorities in India-controlled parts of Kashmir, a disputed region also claimed in its entirety by Pakistan, that Pakistani militants groups were increasingly using the kind of weapons that fell into the hands of the Taliban in 2021.

