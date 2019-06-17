UrduPoint.com
Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China To Discuss Post-Settlement Relations - Ex-Member

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:32 PM

The Taliban's deputy leader, Mullah Baradar Akhund, has secretly visited China to discuss future relations in the event the movement achieves a peace deal with the United States, a former Taliban official told Sputnik

"Neither visits to Russia nor China will lead to decision making, This is the Taliban's move to assure China and Asian countries that the Taliban will not be a threat after a peace deal is reached with the United State," Akbar Agha said.

The Chinese government has not officially commented on the visit.

Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said he was "collecting the information about the visit."

Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Liu Jinsong previously said that his government had direct contacts with the Taliban and that China had played an increasingly active role in the Afghan peace process.

The news comes ahead of the seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks, which are expected to take place in the Qatari capital of Doha in the coming days.

The United States and Taliban have been negotiating the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and a guarantee from the Taliban that Afghan soil will not be used to harbor members of al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). So far, the two sides have held six rounds of extensive talks that have yielded only minor progress.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban for over two decades and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since 2015.

