UrduPoint.com

Taliban Deputy Leader And Co-founder Back In Afghanistan: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:21 PM

Taliban deputy leader and co-founder back in Afghanistan: spokesman

The Taliban's deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kandahar Tuesday, landing in the insurgent group's former capital just days after they took control of the country

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban's deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kandahar Tuesday, landing in the insurgent group's former capital just days after they took control of the country.

A Taliban spokesman said on Twitter that Baradar and a high level delegation "reached their beloved country in the afternoon" from Qatar.

Related Topics

Taliban Twitter Qatar Kandahar From

Recent Stories

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alph ..

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

4 minutes ago
 Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US ..

Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

4 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating ..

EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

4 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign launched at UET

Tree plantation campaign launched at UET

4 minutes ago
 Germany's Merkel Discusses Afghan Evacuation With ..

Germany's Merkel Discusses Afghan Evacuation With European Leaders

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.