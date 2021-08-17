Taliban deputy leader and co-founder back in Afghanistan: spokesman

The Taliban's deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kandahar Tuesday, landing in the insurgent group's former capital just days after they took control of the country

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban's deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kandahar Tuesday, landing in the insurgent group's former capital just days after they took control of the country.

A Taliban spokesman said on Twitter that Baradar and a high level delegation "reached their beloved country in the afternoon" from Qatar.