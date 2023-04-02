UrduPoint.com

Taliban Detain 3 UK Citizens In Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Taliban Detain 3 UK Citizens in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Three UK citizens are being held in custody by the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Afghanistan, and London is actively working to ensure their safety, UK media reported on Sunday.

Kevin Cornwell, 53, and another unnamed UK citizen were detained in January, the Sky news broadcaster reported. Cornwell is accused of illegal possession of weapons, however, his family said he had a license, according to the report.

"If there are risks to people's safety, if they're a British citizen abroad, then the UK government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that they're safe," Interior Minister Suella Braverman told Sky News.

The third UK national, 23-year Miles Routledge, a self-styled "danger tourist," was taken into custody together with two Polish citizens on March 2, the Telegraph newspaper said, citing a senior European diplomatic source.

Routledge already visited Afghanistan in 2021, during the Taliban's offensive on Kabul, according to the newspaper. Back then, he managed to escape the country on UK military transport that was evacuating people fleeing the Taliban, the report added.

The UK government maintains the policy of not negotiating with terrorists, however, the Taliban are not recognized as a terrorist group in the country, which makes contacts between London and Kabul possible, UK media said,

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Interior Minister London United Kingdom January March Sunday Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s achievements in AI and data man ..

20 minutes ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

20 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

35 minutes ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

1 hour ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.