MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) detained at least 40 people on suspicion of involvement in the weekend bombings in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, Ariana news reported, citing the head of the local intelligence service appointed by the Taliban.

On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in Jalalabad killed three people and injured another 19. The next morning, another blast hit a bus station in the same city, killing two civilians and injuring one Taliban militant. Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) claimed responsibility for the explosions in Nangarhar, according to Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The Taliban later announced that they had carried out an operation against the terrorists on the outskirts of Jalalabad.

In turn, the Taliban intelligence chief in Jalalabad said that four people died three on Saturday and one on Sunday and six others were injured in the explosions, noting that the attacks targeted intelligence officials, Ariana News said.

No further information about the arrests was released.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on September 6.

The Taliban formed an interim government composed of exclusively male members of the radical movement and headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.