UrduPoint.com

Taliban Detain 40 People Linked To Bombings In Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Taliban Detain 40 People Linked to Bombings in Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Reports

The Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) detained at least 40 people on suspicion of involvement in the weekend bombings in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, Ariana News reported, citing the head of the local intelligence service appointed by the Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) detained at least 40 people on suspicion of involvement in the weekend bombings in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, Ariana news reported, citing the head of the local intelligence service appointed by the Taliban.

On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in Jalalabad killed three people and injured another 19. The next morning, another blast hit a bus station in the same city, killing two civilians and injuring one Taliban militant. Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) claimed responsibility for the explosions in Nangarhar, according to Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The Taliban later announced that they had carried out an operation against the terrorists on the outskirts of Jalalabad.

In turn, the Taliban intelligence chief in Jalalabad said that four people died three on Saturday and one on Sunday and six others were injured in the explosions, noting that the attacks targeted intelligence officials, Ariana News said.

No further information about the arrests was released.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on September 6.

The Taliban formed an interim government composed of exclusively male members of the radical movement and headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Car Died Jalalabad Male Same August September Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

60 minutes ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 EU hails 'long-awaited' lifting of US travel ban

EU hails 'long-awaited' lifting of US travel ban

4 minutes ago
 Biden Asked to Speak With France's Macron After AU ..

Biden Asked to Speak With France's Macron After AUKUS Fallout - Senior Official

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.