UrduPoint.com

Taliban Detain Over 60 Robbery Suspects At Kabul Airport

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:58 PM

Taliban Detain Over 60 Robbery Suspects At Kabul Airport

The Taliban (banned in Russia) has detained more than 60 robbery suspects at the Kabul airport, the movement said on Monday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) has detained more than 60 robbery suspects at the Kabul airport, the movement said on Monday in a statement.

"At the Kabul airport, 61 people wanted on suspicion of robbery were detained by the Taliban," the movement said.

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul Russia Robbery Airport

Recent Stories

E-business; SCCI to set up investment facilitation ..

E-business; SCCI to set up investment facilitation center

21 seconds ago
 Afghan Envoy Urges UN Security Council to Call for ..

Afghan Envoy Urges UN Security Council to Call for Creating Inclusive Govt. in A ..

24 seconds ago
 Charity Calls for Safe Access to Internally Displa ..

Charity Calls for Safe Access to Internally Displaced Afghans as Taliban Take Ov ..

27 seconds ago
 India Ready to Help Afghanistan's Hindu, Sikh Comm ..

India Ready to Help Afghanistan's Hindu, Sikh Communities Evacuate - Foreign Min ..

31 seconds ago
 Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice ..

Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice Ahmed Sheikh as ad hoc SC judg ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afgha ..

Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afghan Authorities - Foreign Minist ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.