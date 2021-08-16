Taliban Detain Over 60 Robbery Suspects At Kabul Airport

The Taliban (banned in Russia) has detained more than 60 robbery suspects at the Kabul airport, the movement said on Monday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) has detained more than 60 robbery suspects at the Kabul airport, the movement said on Monday in a statement.

"At the Kabul airport, 61 people wanted on suspicion of robbery were detained by the Taliban," the movement said.