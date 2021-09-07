Taliban Detain Several Women at Kabul Demonstration - Protester

The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) detained several women who participated in a protest near the presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday, one of the protesters told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) detained several women who participated in a protest near the presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday, one of the protesters told Sputnik.

An anti-Pakistan rally takes place in the Afghan capital.