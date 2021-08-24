Taliban Determined to Reach Peaceful Solution With Resistance in Panjshir - Spokesman

Taliban's (banned in Russian as a terrorist movement) talks with resistance forces in the Panjshir province, which did not submit to the movement, have not yet yielded results, but the Taliban are set for a peaceful solution, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the movement's political office, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Taliban's (banned in Russian as a terrorist movement) talks with resistance forces in the Panjshir province, which did not submit to the movement, have not yet yielded results, but the Taliban are set for a peaceful solution, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the movement's political office, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our focus is on resolving the Panjshir issue through talks and reconciliation," he said.

"So far there are no results," he stressed when asked whether the negotiations with the resistance had brought any results.

"We hope to reach a solution soon, but it is more relevant to our openness, whether they want to enter a new Afghanistan, a peaceful Afghanistan, a peaceful coexistence with each other and focus on rebuilding Panjshir rather than resorting to fighting, which is not good for our country and our people, and our people do not want fighting anymore.

So they should adhere to the demands of the people rather than any warmongering motives," Shaheen added.

Russia's influence can help in resolving the situation in Panjshir, Shaheen said.

"I think it will be negotiated using their [Russia's] influence. It is welcomed and appreciated," Shaheen said, answering whether the Taliban had asked Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov to mediate negotiations with the resistance forces.

According to the spokesman, the Russian side "can contribute in peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan," Russia's role "has always been welcomed."