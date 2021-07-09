UrduPoint.com
Taliban Did Not Promise US Not To Seize Provincial Capitals In Afghanistan - Delegation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Taliban Did Not Promise US Not to Seize Provincial Capitals in Afghanistan - Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement did not promise the United States not to capture capitals of the Afghan regions, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the group's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

"When signing agreements with the United States, one of the main points was that during the withdrawal of their forces, we will not attack American soldiers. The fact that we will not attack the administrative centers of the provinces [n Afghanistan] is not the point of these negotiations and agreements reached [in February 2020]," Delawar said during a press conference.

