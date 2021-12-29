UrduPoint.com

Taliban Disavows Head Of Afghan Diplomatic Mission In Tajikistan

December 29, 2021

Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik that Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar appointed by the former government of Afghanistan no longer represents the interests of the country

"We want strong ties with Tajikistan, because it is our neighbor and the most important country for us. (The ambassador) does not represent anyone and his or her expressions have no effect on our relations," Mujahid said.

Earlier this week, Agbar told Sputnik that the Taliban is more than a threat to Afghanistan, it is an international threat.

The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan does not recognize "terrorists" and will fight against the Taliban in collaboration with the United States and other countries to promote interests and rights of Afghan nationals, the diplomat said.

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops marking the end of 20-years-long presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government lead by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.

