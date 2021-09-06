UrduPoint.com

Taliban Discuss Cooperation, Kabul Airport With Turkish Ambassador - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Taliban Discuss Cooperation, Kabul Airport With Turkish Ambassador - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The head of Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) affairs with Turkey and Russia has met with the Turkish ambassador to discuss the bilateral cooperation, including issues pertaining to the Kabul airport, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Monday.

"Qari Din Mohd. Hanif, Head of [Political Office's Department] for Turkey and Russian Federation met with Turkish ambassador in Kabul yesterday. He was accompanied by Malavi Hamidullah, Acting Minister of Aviation. Both delegations discussed the current Afghan situation, issues related to the Kabul airport, bilateral relations and mutual cooperations," Shaheen said in a message posted on Twitter.

In July, Turkey offered its services to provide security for Hamid Karzai International Airport after US-led troops leave Afghanistan, and the United States welcomed the offer. After the Taliban came to power on August 15, Turkey evacuated its forces from Afghanistan and continued negotiating the airport mission. The radical group waived any foreign involvement in security matters but offered Ankara to handle the airport's management issues.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Russia Turkey Twitter Ankara United States July August From Airport

Recent Stories

OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Thro ..

OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Through OPPO Reno6 Lens

7 minutes ago
 The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available ..

The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available in a 3GB+32GB Version

12 minutes ago
 Visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul i ..

Visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul is a link in the peace process. ..

15 minutes ago
 Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supporte ..

Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supported: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago
 UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

45 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.