Taliban Discuss Cooperation, Kabul Airport With Turkish Ambassador - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The head of Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) affairs with Turkey and Russia has met with the Turkish ambassador to discuss the bilateral cooperation, including issues pertaining to the Kabul airport, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Monday.

"Qari Din Mohd. Hanif, Head of [Political Office's Department] for Turkey and Russian Federation met with Turkish ambassador in Kabul yesterday. He was accompanied by Malavi Hamidullah, Acting Minister of Aviation. Both delegations discussed the current Afghan situation, issues related to the Kabul airport, bilateral relations and mutual cooperations," Shaheen said in a message posted on Twitter.

In July, Turkey offered its services to provide security for Hamid Karzai International Airport after US-led troops leave Afghanistan, and the United States welcomed the offer. After the Taliban came to power on August 15, Turkey evacuated its forces from Afghanistan and continued negotiating the airport mission. The radical group waived any foreign involvement in security matters but offered Ankara to handle the airport's management issues.