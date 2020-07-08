Taliban Discuss Peace Deal With Afghan Expats Via Video Conferencing - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The contact group of the Taliban's Political Office has held a video conference with prominent members of the Afghan diaspora to discuss the Afghan peace process with an emphasis on the US-negotiated peace agreement, the office's spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday.

The conference was presided by Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar, according to the spokesman's statement, posted on Twitter.

"It became clear that merit and dedication will be a barometer in future Islamic system," the statement read.

Delawar began by addressing the content of the peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government, negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29, and the peace process, in general.

This was followed by a Q&A session where Afghan expats had an opportunity to ask questions about the peace process, the release of prisoners, the country's future political, economic and religious system, among other things.

According to the statement, both sides spoke in favor of holding similar conferences in the future, saying that they were "essential in understanding of and awareness about" the Taliban's stance on Afghanistan's future.

The Taliban were in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001 before being overthrown by forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops. The radical movement has since fought to regain recognition and expel foreign troops, including by waging insurgency against the Afghan government and terrorizing the country's civilian population.

Following many rounds of talks with the United States, the Taliban and Kabul reached an agreement that is expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation. Its components include a mutual release of prisoners, reduction of violence and launch of intra-Afghan talks.