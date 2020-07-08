UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Discuss Peace Deal With Afghan Expats Via Video Conferencing - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Taliban Discuss Peace Deal With Afghan Expats Via Video Conferencing - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The contact group of the Taliban's Political Office has held a video conference with prominent members of the Afghan diaspora to discuss the Afghan peace process with an emphasis on the US-negotiated peace agreement, the office's spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday.

The conference was presided by Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar, according to the spokesman's statement, posted on Twitter.

"It became clear that merit and dedication will be a barometer in future Islamic system," the statement read.

Delawar began by addressing the content of the peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government, negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29, and the peace process, in general.

This was followed by a Q&A session where Afghan expats had an opportunity to ask questions about the peace process, the release of prisoners, the country's future political, economic and religious system, among other things.

According to the statement, both sides spoke in favor of holding similar conferences in the future, saying that they were "essential in understanding of and awareness about" the Taliban's stance on Afghanistan's future.

The Taliban were in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001 before being overthrown by forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops. The radical movement has since fought to regain recognition and expel foreign troops, including by waging insurgency against the Afghan government and terrorizing the country's civilian population.

Following many rounds of talks with the United States, the Taliban and Kabul reached an agreement that is expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation. Its components include a mutual release of prisoners, reduction of violence and launch of intra-Afghan talks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Expats Doha United States February From Government Agreement Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

56 minutes ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

1 hour ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

1 hour ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

2 hours ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.