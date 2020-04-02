UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Discuss Prisoner Release With Afghan Government - Movement's Spokesman

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Taliban Discuss Prisoner Release With Afghan Government - Movement's Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Taliban's technical team in Kabul has discussed the details of the release of its prisoners by the Afghan government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that the process could start soon.

"Our [Taliban] technical team is in Kabul, first we are discussing the identification of prisoners and their release. The team also discusses how the prisoners will be transported to their homes," Mujahid said, adding that no prisoner has been released so far and that the process could start two days after the talks.

The Taliban's team includes members of the group's committee on the prisoner release, namely Maulavi Abdul Fatah, Maulavi Ibrahim and Akhtar Mohammad,

Suhail Shaheen, another spokesman of the militant group, confirmed the start of talks on Twitter.

"A 3 members technical team of IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan or the Taliban] Prisoners's Commission is to verify and identify IEA prisoners prior to release in coordination with technical team of the Kabul Administration," Shaheen said.

The Taliban has identified the list of all 5,000 prisoners it wants to free from the government-controlled prisons.

Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal confirmed that the government hosted delegates from the Taliban and said that the International Committee of the Red Cross observed the negotiations.

Meanwhile, according to the sources cited by TOLOnews broadcaster, the sides agreed to exchange 20 government troops for 100 members of the Taliban.

The Taliban has demanded the release of its members from Afghan prisons before the start of the Intra-Afghan talks, envisioned by the peace deal between the Taliban and the United States. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced that the prisoners will be released gradually, depending on the success of the negotiations.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Twitter United States Ashraf Ghani All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

55 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Spain deaths top 9,000 but epidemic slows

3 minutes ago

Key Polisario Front figure Mhamed Khadad dies

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.