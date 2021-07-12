UrduPoint.com
Taliban Discuss With Russia Issues Of Lifting Sanctions On Movement - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Taliban Discuss With Russia Issues of Lifting Sanctions on Movement - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are discussing with Russia the issue of lifting sanctions on the movement, spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik.

The Taliban's delegation visited Russia last week and met with the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.

"yes we have asked them [the Russian side] to help in the delisting [from the UNSC sanctions list]," Shaheen said.

