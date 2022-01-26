Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Officials in Norway - Kabul

A delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) has discussed frozen Afghan assets, sanctions and humanitarian assistance with US Treasury officials in Norway, the Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) has discussed frozen Afghan assets, sanctions and humanitarian assistance with US Treasury officials in Norway, the Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway on a three-day visit to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as "political, educational and economic issues."

"Serious and effective talks were also held with senior US Treasury officials on frozen assets, economic sanctions, humanitarian aid, and expediting economic activities to ease restrictions on banking transactions and the free flow of money," the ministry said in a statement.

The Afghan delegation also met with officials from several other countries to discuss economic and humanitarian assistance, security issues and human rights in Afghanistan.

Representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and charity organizations, praised Kabul's efforts against corruption, progress in security, education and other areas, according to the ministry.

"As a result of this meeting, the Afghan Government was able to present its policies, achievements, and plans for the future in direct response to the concerns of the world and resolve many misunderstandings," the ministry stated.

Afghanistan is facing a dire situation in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban. The country's foreign assets were frozen and a number of countries and organizations have refused to cooperate with the radical movement.

Earlier in the month, Norway sent a diplomatic mission to Afghanistan to discuss the country's humanitarian situation with the Taliban.