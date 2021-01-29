UrduPoint.com
Taliban Discussed Negotiations With US, Afghan Peace Process With Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said on Friday that his delegation, which is currently paying a visit to Moscow, discussed negotiations with the United States and the Afghan peace process at the recent talks in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We came here to exchange views regarding different issues related to Afghanistan, including our negotiations with Americans and the Kabul administration, and also the peace process that is going on and many other issues that are interesting for us.

Yesterday we had a meeting with his excellency [Russia's presidential representative for Afghanistan] Zamir Kabulov in the ministry of foreign affairs, and it was a very positive discussion. We share common goals and common views regarding the [peace] process in Afghanistan," Stanikzai said at a press conference.

Stanikzai also noted that formation of a new Islamic government "that would be acceptable to the majority of the Afghan people" was discussed with Kabulov.

