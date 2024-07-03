Taliban Discussed Prisoner 'exchange' With US: Afghan Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Two American prisoners were being held in custody in Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Wednesday, and an "exchange" for Afghans held in Guantanamo Bay had been discussed with the United States.
"We should be able to free our citizens in (an) exchange, as American citizens are important for them (the United States), just as Afghans are important for us," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul.
He said discussions over a prisoner exchange were held with US representatives during United Nations-led talks in Qatar.
The talks, which gathered UN officials, Taliban authorities and the special envoys to Afghanistan, ended on Monday.
"Two American citizens are imprisoned in Afghanistan," Mujahid told the press conference, adding that Afghan prisoners were also held in the United States, including in the secretive US prison in Cuba.
"We have had discussions on their release with them (the United States) before. Afghanistan's conditions should be accepted," he said.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
More Stories From World
-
Kenya police say over 270 arrested for criminal acts during Tuesday protests18 seconds ago
-
Turkish president flies to Kazakhstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit24 seconds ago
-
Russia destroys Ukrainian naval drones near Black Sea port Novorossiysk20 minutes ago
-
Kenya police say over 270 arrested for criminal acts during Tuesday protests40 minutes ago
-
Germany and Sweden arrest eight over Syria crimes against humanity40 minutes ago
-
Australian coal mine battles five-day blaze1 hour ago
-
Six dead as floods inundate vast swath of India, Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
India must combat 'dangerous' Islamophobia trend in the country: Pakistan1 hour ago
-
PM invites Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade; calls for road, rail connectivity2 hours ago
-
Japan's top court rules forced sterilisation law unconstitutional2 hours ago
-
In Belgian farmland, 'Saving Bambi' one dawn mission at a time2 hours ago
-
Chad rangers battle to protect park from poachers, local farmers2 hours ago