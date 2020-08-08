UrduPoint.com
Taliban Discussing Peaceful Solution To Afghan Issue With Iran - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Taliban Discussing Peaceful Solution to Afghan Issue With Iran - Spokesman

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Taliban militant movement is discussing the issue of the Afghan peace settlement with Iran and will continue to do so, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the movement, told Sputnik in a phone interview.

In June, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it was ready to provide a platform for the Afghan talks.

"Yes, we have contacts with all neighboring countries, including Iran, because we have a great, long border with Iran. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees are living in Iran, so we have contacts with them and we have discussed the peaceful solution of the Afghan issue and we'll continue to do so in the future," Shaheen said when asked if the Taliban have been in contact with Iran regarding the offer.

The spokesman added that Tehran is willing to solve the Afghan issue and the Taliban welcomes it.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other. However, the prisoner exchanges have been taking place over the last few months.

