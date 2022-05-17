Taliban Dissolve Parliament, Other Public Institutions in Afghanistan - Reports

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) have dissolved a number of public institutions in Afghanistan, including both houses of parliament and the National Security Council, according to a decree disseminated in Afghan media

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) have dissolved a number of public institutions in Afghanistan, including both houses of parliament and the National Security Council, according to a decree disseminated in Afghan media.

The dissolution was decreed by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and signed by acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Monday, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

Other public bodies dissolved by the Taliban amid a budget deficit include the High Council for National Reconciliation, Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission and the Independent Commission for Overseeing the Implementation of the Constitution, according to the report.

On Saturday, the Taliban-led government announced its first annual budget since coming to power in Afghanistan last August. Taliban officials said the national budget will be fully financed with domestic resources and, thus, is expected to face a fiscal deficit of about $500 million.

The Taliban's rise to power resulted in the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The country's foreign assets were frozen. Several countries and organizations refused to cooperate with the radical movement. The Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic crisis since then.