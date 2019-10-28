UrduPoint.com
Taliban District Tax Collector Killed In Afghan Forces' Operation In Kunduz Province

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Taliban District Tax Collector Killed in Afghan Forces' Operation in Kunduz Province

The Afghan armed forces have killed Qari Delawar, a Taliban tax collector for the Khan Abad district in the country's northern Kunduz province, during a special operation launched in the area, the Afghan Defense Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Afghan armed forces have killed Qari Delawar, a Taliban tax collector for the Khan Abad district in the country's northern Kunduz province, during a special operation launched in the area, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

"Delawar, along with his four other friends, were killed in the operation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the tax collector was killed at around 2:00 p.m. (09:30 GMT) during the operation launched in the village of Chahar Tut of the Khan Abad district in the northern province.

The Taliban has not responded to the statement.

