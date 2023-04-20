Taliban Diverting Large Sums of Current US Aid to Afghans For Their Own Use - US Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is successfully diverting enormous sums of continuing US aid still being sent for humanitarian purposes by the Biden Administration, Special Inspector General on Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko told Congress on Wednesday.

"It is clear from our work that the Taliban is using various methods to divert US aid dollars," Sopko told a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on the 2021 withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. "The Taliban generate income from U.S. aid by imposing customs charges on shipments coming into the country and charging taxes and fees directly on NGOs."

Sopko said SIGAR had also released on Wednesday its 2023 High-Risk List to Congress, outlining five serious risks to the more than $8 billion the United States has provided or otherwise made available to the Afghan people since the US withdrawal, including $2 billion that has been appropriated for humanitarian and development efforts, 60 percent of which is food aid.

"These efforts are not being operated on the ground by US government employees but rather, implemented through various NGOs and international organizations such as the World Food Programme and UNICEF," he said.

Documents uncovered by SIGAR also indicate that tens of millions of Dollars in cash and gold bullion may have been illicitly spirited out of the country through Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and other neighboring countries by current or former members of the Afghan government just before the fall of Kabul in 2021, Sopko told the committee. SIGAR was continuing to investigate this issue, he said.