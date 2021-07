(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) does not seek to "usurp" the power in Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the movement's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

"We do not seek complete usurpation of power," Delawar said at a press conference.