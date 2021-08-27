Taliban Does Not Control Situation at Kabul Airport - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) does not control the situation at the international airport in Kabul, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, the Kabul airport is outside the control of the Taliban," Mujahid said when asked what measures the movement was taking to ensure security in the area of the capital's airport.

The situation in the Taliban-controlled areas of Kabul is stable, Mujahid said.

"It is safe in the neighborhoods [next to the airport]. The security issue in the vicinity of the airport is the responsibility of the Americans. We are not there. The areas where our forces are safe, like all the provinces," he said.

After the bombings at the Kabul airport, the United States continues the evacuation operation as usual, Mujahid said.

"We hope they will complete the evacuation by the 31st of this month," he added.