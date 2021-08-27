UrduPoint.com

Taliban Does Not Control Situation At Kabul Airport - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Taliban Does Not Control Situation at Kabul Airport - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) does not control the situation at the international airport in Kabul, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, the Kabul airport is outside the control of the Taliban," Mujahid said when asked what measures the movement was taking to ensure security in the area of the capital's airport.

The situation in the Taliban-controlled areas of Kabul is stable, Mujahid said.

"It is safe in the neighborhoods [next to the airport]. The security issue in the vicinity of the airport is the responsibility of the Americans. We are not there. The areas where our forces are safe, like all the provinces," he said.

After the bombings at the Kabul airport, the United States continues the evacuation operation as usual, Mujahid said.

"We hope they will complete the evacuation by the 31st of this month," he added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul Russia United States All Airport

Recent Stories

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

18 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despit ..

UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despite Explosions in Kabul - Johnso ..

3 minutes ago
 New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul A ..

New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul Airport - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackl ..

Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackling full spectrum threat befit ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.