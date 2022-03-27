Taliban Enforce Gender Segregation at Amusement Parks

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) banned men and women from going to amusement parks on the same day, a move that further enforces segregation rules in Afghanistan.

The militant-run ministry for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice said that men would be allowed to go to amusement parks from Wednesday through Saturday and women during the rest of the week.

Taliban fighters were banned from going on amusement park rides with weapons as well as wearing military fatigues and insignia last month.

The Taliban began enforcing strict Islamic laws across Afghanistan after returning to power in August.