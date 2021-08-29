UrduPoint.com

Taliban Engaged In Internal Discussions Of Future Afghan Gov't - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Taliban Engaged in Internal Discussions of Future Afghan Gov't - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) are engaged in serious internal discussions regarding the formation of a new government, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.

"It is still too early to draw final conclusions, but there are encouraging signals, such as the process of forming an interim new leadership or at least announcing its composition. ... This suggests that the leadership of the Taliban movement is undergoing a serious thought process, they want to form a new leadership, which will include representatives of other ethnopolitical forces," Kabulov said.

According to the diplomat, if everything goes according to this scenario, there is a chance that with the support of the international community, Afghanistan will see restored order.

"The political arrangement is still a matter and the right of the Afghans themselves. We will have to patiently participate in the process of forming a truly inclusive Afghan government," Kabulov noted.

