KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) have entered Kabul, capturing Kabul University in the west of the Afghan capital, a local source told Sputnik on Sunday.

The militants also raised their flags in one of the capital's districts, not far from the university.

Earlier in the day, the Associated Press agency, citing officials, reported that the Taliban hold all border crossings in the country, with Kabul airport remaining the only route out