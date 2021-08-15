UrduPoint.com

Taliban Enter Kabul, Raise Flags Near Captured Kabul University In Capital's West - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

Taliban Enter Kabul, Raise Flags Near Captured Kabul University in Capital's West - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) have entered Kabul, capturing Kabul University in the west of the Afghan capital, a local source told Sputnik on Sunday.

The militants also raised their flags in one of the capital's districts, not far from the university.

Earlier in the day, the Associated Press agency, citing officials, reported that the Taliban hold all border crossings in the country, with Kabul airport remaining the only route out

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Border Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

41 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

56 minutes ago
 UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheik ..

UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be ‘e ..

1 hour ago
 Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235 ..

Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235.3 million in H1 021

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 206.48 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 206.48 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.