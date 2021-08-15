UrduPoint.com

Taliban Entered Presidential Palace In Kabul Facing No Resistance - Source

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Taliban Entered Presidential Palace in Kabul Facing No Resistance - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital of Kabul, as security officers guarding the building offered no resistance, a source in the palace confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday.

The Taliban will reportedly soon announce the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

