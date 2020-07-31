Taliban Escalate Attacks on Afghan Troops, Civilians Amid US Exit - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Taliban has stepped up its attacks on the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and civilians while avoiding engaging US and coalition forces over the past three months, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a quarterly report on Friday.

"Enemy violence levels stayed well above historic norms for most of this quarter, according to [Operation] Resolute Support," the report said. "The Taliban conducted no attacks against coalition forces, but attacked Afghan government forces at several sites in provincial capitals.

"

Resolute Support reported 59 percent more civilian casualties in Afghanistan from April 1 to June 30 to the previous three month period of January 1 to March 30, the report said.

"The Taliban is calibrating its use of violence to harass and undermine the ANDSF and [the Afghan government], but remain at a level it perceives is within the bounds of the agreement, probably to encourage a US troop withdrawal," the report said citing a Defense Department assessment.

Earlier on Friday, the Taliban announced it had completed the release of 1,000 prisoners under the agreement reached with the United States in Doha.