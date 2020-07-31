UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Escalate Attacks On Afghan Troops, Civilians Amid US Exit - Inspector General

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Taliban Escalate Attacks on Afghan Troops, Civilians Amid US Exit - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Taliban has stepped up its attacks on the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and civilians while avoiding engaging US and coalition forces over the past three months, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a quarterly report on Friday.

"Enemy violence levels stayed well above historic norms for most of this quarter, according to [Operation] Resolute Support," the report said. "The Taliban conducted no attacks against coalition forces, but attacked Afghan government forces at several sites in provincial capitals.

"

Resolute Support reported 59 percent more civilian casualties in Afghanistan from April 1 to June 30 to the previous three month period of January 1 to March 30, the report said.

"The Taliban is calibrating its use of violence to harass and undermine the ANDSF and [the Afghan government], but remain at a level it perceives is within the bounds of the agreement, probably to encourage a US troop withdrawal," the report said citing a Defense Department assessment.

Earlier on Friday, the Taliban announced it had completed the release of 1,000 prisoners under the agreement reached with the United States in Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolute Doha United States January March April June From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 hour ago

IG KP visits Kurram District; inspect records, app ..

10 minutes ago

Greek migrant camp virus lockdown extended by a mo ..

10 minutes ago

Nigeria's Osimhen joins Napoli from Lille

10 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Equating Alienation of Russian Ter ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.