UrduPoint.com

Taliban Escalated Terror Attacks, Protected Al-Qaeda During Talks With US - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:58 PM

Taliban Escalated Terror Attacks, Protected Al-Qaeda During Talks With US - Pentagon

The resurgent Taliban (banned in Russia) escalated its own terror attacks across Afghanistan, including female government officials, aid and healthcare workers and protected al-Qaeda even while it was negotiating with the US government, a Department of Defense report said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The resurgent Taliban (banned in Russia) escalated its own terror attacks across Afghanistan, including female government officials, aid and healthcare workers and protected al-Qaeda even while it was negotiating with the US government, a Department of Defense report said on Tuesday.

"According to an Afghan Ministry of Defense spokesperson, violent incidents increased by nearly 25 percent around the country since President Biden announced the revised withdrawal deadline, with Taliban attacks reported in 21 of the 34 provinces," the report said.

It went on to say that some US commanders have argued that the Taliban violated its February 2020 deal by continuing attacks on the Afghan forces and failing to cut ties with al-Qaeda and other extremist groups.

"Additionally, the Taliban continued to maintain its relationship with al-Qaeda, providing safe haven for the terrorist group in Afghanistan," the report said.

The increased Taliban violence in the second quarter of this year also limited access for humanitarian workers and "specifically targeted female government, aid, and healthcare workers," the report added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia February 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launches ‘UAE Quality Infrastruct ..

16 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolvin ..

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 AJK President appeals Arab World, Intel community ..

AJK President appeals Arab World, Intel community to save Kashmiris

3 minutes ago
 Policies should be made to meet current human need ..

Policies should be made to meet current human needs, requirement : Governor

3 minutes ago
 Afghan Vice President Saleh's Forces Retake Charik ..

Afghan Vice President Saleh's Forces Retake Charikar Area From Taliban - Source

20 minutes ago
 Hafiz M Qasim deputed chairman BISE

Hafiz M Qasim deputed chairman BISE

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.