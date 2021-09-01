UrduPoint.com

Taliban Escorted Americans To Kabul Airport As Part Of Secret Plan With US - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:37 AM

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Reports

The Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned in Russia) escorted several groups of US citizens to the Kabul international airport as part of a secret plan coordinated with the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned in Russia) escorted several groups of US citizens to the Kabul international airport as part of a secret plan coordinated with the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The report said, citing Defense Department officials, the Taliban gathered US citizens at secret locations and escorted them to a secret gate at the airport that was set up by US special operations forces. These missions took place several times a day, the report added.

US special operations forces also set up call centers to help guide Americans through the evacuation process, the report said.

The Biden administration has said the Taliban were helpful during the evacuation mission and had promised to provide safe passage to Americans.

On Monday, US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie said US and Coalition forces evacuated more than 123,000 civilians out of Afghanistan and more than 6,000 of them were US citizens.

