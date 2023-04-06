Taliban Establish Commission to Repatriate Afghans Imprisoned Abroad - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan(under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) has established a special commission for repatriating all the Afghans serving prison sentences abroad, the head of media publications monitoring unit Abdul Haq Hammad said on Thursday.

"Another big step! The Islamic Emirate decided that every Afghan serving sentence in every corner of the world, all of them should be released from prisons and handed over to their country. For doing that, a commission was established, and as for now, many citizens have been returned home," Hammad said on his social media.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. In September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.