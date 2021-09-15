Taliban Execute Afghan Sniper Who Worked for UK Army - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) An Afghan sniper who cooperated with the British special forces was located and murdered by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old sniper was hiding out in Kabul, but was eventually found and executed by the militants on Monday, according to Ash Alexander-Cooper, a former British army colonel, as cited by the newspaper. The sniper, who had five children, was reportedly shot in front of his family.

A former Afghan interpreter told the media that the murdered sniper was on a list of 700 Afghans willing to leave the country for the United Kingdom.

Following the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan in mid-August, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, assured his compatriots who collaborated with foreign troops of safety and promised them amnesty.