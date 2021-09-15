UrduPoint.com

Taliban Execute Afghan Sniper Who Worked For UK Army - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Taliban Execute Afghan Sniper Who Worked for UK Army - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) An Afghan sniper who cooperated with the British special forces was located and murdered by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old sniper was hiding out in Kabul, but was eventually found and executed by the militants on Monday, according to Ash Alexander-Cooper, a former British army colonel, as cited by the newspaper. The sniper, who had five children, was reportedly shot in front of his family.

A former Afghan interpreter told the media that the murdered sniper was on a list of 700 Afghans willing to leave the country for the United Kingdom.

Following the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan in mid-August, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, assured his compatriots who collaborated with foreign troops of safety and promised them amnesty.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Army Russia United Kingdom Family Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

16 minutes ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

2 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

3 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

3 minutes ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for b ..

Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for bright future of youth : NA Spe ..

3 minutes ago
 2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered ..

2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.