Taliban Expect Foreign Embassies To Open In Kabul Until End Of Year - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) expect that the embassies of a number of foreign countries will open in Kabul until the end of the year, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik.
"We expect the embassies' opening until the next year but I cannot point to these countries," Naeem said.