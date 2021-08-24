Taliban Expect to Be Removed From UN Blacklist on Basis of Doha Agreement

The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) expects countries that took part in Doha negotiations to make efforts so the movement is removed from the United Nations blacklist, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) expects countries that took part in Doha negotiations to make efforts so the movement is removed from the United Nations blacklist, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"So on the basis of the Doha agreement, our members that have been blacklisted should have been removed from the blacklist after three months of the beginning of inter-Afghan negotiations, and that has not been done so far, but all our members should be de-listed as it is clearly mentioned in the Doha agreement, and we hope that steps are taken by the consultant states, especially by the USA to abide by its commitment and remove our members from the blacklist," Shaheen said.