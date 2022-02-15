Taliban Expect Unconditional Relations With Russia to Grow - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The interim Afghan government hopes to strengthen ties with Russia even through it has not officially recognized the authorities in Kabul, the acting Afghan foreign minister told Sputnik.

"Russia has not named conditions for the recognition yet, but we have a good relationship.

The Russian embassy is open in Kabul and the Afghan embassy is open in Moscow... We hope that this interaction will continue to grow," Amir Khan Muttaqi said.

Russia hosted the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) for talks in Moscow in October in a bid to avert a humanitarian disaster after the militant group overran Kabul, causing the US-installed government to implode. Officials from China, India, Iran and Pakistan also attended.