Taliban Expel 200 Members Suspected of Abusing Power - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) militants expelled from their ranks around 200 people who were suspected of abusing their power, a source in the special commission created by the Taliban told Sputnik.

"Around 200 people were expelled from their ranks, and this process continues," the source told Sputnik.

On October 13, the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Qari Saeed Khosty, said the interim Afghan government will create a commission to remove corrupt and undeserving individuals from its ranks.

The commission is comprised of officials from the country's defense and interior ministries as well as the national security directorate.

Khosty added that the commission will remove all those who received their positions through family connections or criminals, people with a questionable past or officials who are hated by locals.

According to Sputnik's source, the 200 expelled people abused their power and used the name of the Taliban for their personal gains.

The Taliban is currrently investigating more suspects.