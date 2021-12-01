Taliban Face Difficulties in Fighting Terrorists in Afghanistan Over Lack of Funds - Envoy

The Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) are facing difficulties in effectively fighting terrorism in Afghanistan due to lack of financial resources, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) are facing difficulties in effectively fighting terrorism in Afghanistan due to lack of financial resources, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday.

"Since September, a month and a half after the Taliban occupied Kabul and then drove the terrorists underground, the situation, unfortunately, began to change for the worse. The new Afghan authorities now have no money, the country's financial accounts have been frozen by the Americans, and Western sanctions have paralyzed the Afghan banking system. In such conditions, it is difficult to talk about an effective fight against terrorism," Zhirnov told reporters.