Taliban Fail to Deliver on Promises of Inclusive Government - UN Humanitarian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) fail to deliver on promises of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, especially in the realm of girls' and women's rights, Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik in an interview.

"As for the inclusiveness of the government, they (the Taliban) believe that it is inclusive because different ethnic groups are represented in it. At the same time, the international community does not consider the government to be inclusive because it is not representative to the extent that the international community would consider acceptable," Alakbarov said.

Alakbarov considers the situation with girls' and women's rights in Afghanistan "difficult" because girls are not allowed to go to school while women are restricted as regards their right to work.

Earlier in August, the EU External Action Service (EEAS) criticized the Taliban for its failure to form "an inclusive political system."

In December, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that the Taliban risk losing power in Afghanistan if they do not fulfill their obligations regarding the formation of an inclusive government.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall, toppling the US-backed government after the foreign troops withdrew from the country last August. The country has since been gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis.