MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) fights against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan and considers it a threat for the whole region, spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the Taliban fought IS in northern and eastern parts of Afghanistan.

"[IS] is not only a threat to them [other countries] but also a threat to us," Shaheen said, adding that the Taliban will not allow anyone to use the Afghan territory for attacks on other countries.