Taliban Fighters Enter Kandahar - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The militants of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered the Kandahar city on Friday and fighting with Afghan forces is ongoing, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the clash took place near the Kandahar central jail and is currently underway in the Mir Bazaar area of the 7th District of the city.

Civilians were killed during the fight but it is not known how many,

Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kandahar claimed that special forces conducted an operation in the Bagh-e-Pul and Shah Agha Dorahi areas of Zherai district on Thursday night and killed nine Taliban insurgents, including high-ranking commander Haji Khaksar.

Kandahar Governor Rohullah Khanzada said that the situation the city is calm and that the fighting had been brought under control. The Taliban fighters are retreating from the city, the governor added.