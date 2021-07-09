UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Fighters Enter Kandahar - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Taliban Fighters Enter Kandahar - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The militants of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered the Kandahar city on Friday and fighting with Afghan forces is ongoing, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the clash took place near the Kandahar central jail and is currently underway in the Mir Bazaar area of the 7th District of the city.

Civilians were killed during the fight but it is not known how many,

Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kandahar claimed that special forces conducted an operation in the Bagh-e-Pul and Shah Agha Dorahi areas of Zherai district on Thursday night and killed nine Taliban insurgents, including high-ranking commander Haji Khaksar.

Kandahar Governor Rohullah Khanzada said that the situation the city is calm and that the fighting had been brought under control. The Taliban fighters are retreating from the city, the governor added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Governor Russia Jail Kandahar From

Recent Stories

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

29 minutes ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

2 hours ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.