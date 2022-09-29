Taliban Fire Shots in Air to Disperse Protests in Kabul Supporting Iranian Women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) fired shots in the air on Thursday to disperse a demonstration of women gathered at the Iranian embassy in Afghanistan to support protests in Iran for women's rights, a witness told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Afghan women gathered at the embassy of Iran in Kabul to express their support for demonstrations in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as they held posters saying "Women, Life, Freedom" and "Women of Iran and Afghanistan Against Captivity," according to the witness.

The Taliban fired some shots in the air to disperse the group of protesters, the witness also said.

Media reported that around 25 Afghan women took part in the demonstration.

In recent days, mass protests have swept Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. The woman was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison, on September 13. Amini was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack. On September 16, she passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media that show them cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.