Taliban Firmly Oppose Foreign Military Presence In Afghanistan - Deputy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), will not tolerate any presence of foreign armed forces in Afghanistan, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We do not accept any foreign armed forces on our soil.

We can interact with the world, with the Americans and others, but we will not allow using our land for aggression against other states. Therefore, we will not let foreign military forces to stay on the Afghan territory," Mujahid said.

The Taliban do not currently need foreign assistance for the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and other terrorists, the deputy minister assured.

