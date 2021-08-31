UrduPoint.com

Taliban Fly Black Hawk With Hanging Man Over Kandahar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:49 PM

Taliban Fly Black Hawk With Hanging Man Over Kandahar

A video of a Taliban-seized (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) Black Hawk helicopter with a man hanging below it from a rope has appeared online, in what could be an act of militant revenge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) A video of a Taliban-seized (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) Black Hawk helicopter with a man hanging below it from a rope has appeared online, in what could be an act of militant revenge.

The Talib Times, which claims to be the English-language official account of the Taliban's "Islamic Emirate," published the clip of the flyover alongside a caption that called it "Our Air Force!"

"At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city," it tweeted.

It was not immediately clear who the man was or whether he was alive. Sudhir Chaudhary, the editor-in-chief of the Indian website Zee news, said the man was presumed to be an American interpreter.

The Taliban seized billions worth of American military hardware from assault rifles to Black Hawk helicopters from retreating Afghan security forces in the weeks before the fall of Kabul in mid-August.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Kandahar Man From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared ..

COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared to January: UAE Government me ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanista ..

Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanistan to prevent 'spoilers' from d ..

3 minutes ago
 CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive ai ..

CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive air connectivity with Sandak pro ..

3 minutes ago
 Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to ..

Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to Further Deadlock in Donbas - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.