Taliban Fly Black Hawk With Hanging Man Over Kandahar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) A video of a Taliban-seized (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) Black Hawk helicopter with a man hanging below it from a rope has appeared online, in what could be an act of militant revenge.

The Talib Times, which claims to be the English-language official account of the Taliban's "Islamic Emirate," published the clip of the flyover alongside a caption that called it "Our Air Force!"

"At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city," it tweeted.

It was not immediately clear who the man was or whether he was alive. Sudhir Chaudhary, the editor-in-chief of the Indian website Zee news, said the man was presumed to be an American interpreter.

The Taliban seized billions worth of American military hardware from assault rifles to Black Hawk helicopters from retreating Afghan security forces in the weeks before the fall of Kabul in mid-August.