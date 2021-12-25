UrduPoint.com

Taliban Forbids Music In Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:10 PM

Taliban Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab - Reports

The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) forbade drivers from playing music in vehicles and having women without hijab as passengers, Afghan media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) forbade drivers from playing music in vehicles and having women without hijab as passengers, Afghan media reported on Saturday.

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice confirmed to the Kabul news outlet that a written recommendation on the subject was issued.

An owner of a hotel in Afghanistan told Sputnik in October that Taliban had banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to celebrate in different halls.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15 and established an interim government in September. However, this government has not been internationally recognized, with many countries calling on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.

