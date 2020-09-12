UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Frees 22 Afghan Soldiers As Goodwill Gesture Amid Start Of Doha Talks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Taliban Frees 22 Afghan Soldiers as Goodwill Gesture Amid Start of Doha Talks

The Taliban movement on Saturday released 22 Afghan soldiers in the southern Helmand province as a gesture of goodwill amid the start of the intra-Afghan peace process in Qatar's Doha and expects the Kabul administration to respond with similar moves

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Taliban movement on Saturday released 22 Afghan soldiers in the southern Helmand province as a gesture of goodwill amid the start of the intra-Afghan peace process in Qatar's Doha and expects the Kabul administration to respond with similar moves.

"Today in the Helmand province, 22 soldiers of the Kabul administration, who were captured in different battles at different times were released from the prisons of the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] due to the beginning of the intra-Afghan negotiations and good intentions .

.. The expectation from the other side is also to take similar steps and make the most of the opportunities," the Taliban said in a statement.

The movement provided soldiers with clothes and money to get home to their families, according to the statement.

The Taliban added that the movement intends to create "an atmosphere of trust and confidence" during the peace process to end the decades-long war and establish an Islamic system of governance in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha Money From

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic starts learning Urdu

36 minutes ago

Govt repaid Rs 5000b debt during last two years, s ..

44 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Naval Installation ..

48 minutes ago

Woman gives birth to child in rickhshaw in constit ..

54 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler directs provision of aid to flood-stri ..

58 minutes ago

Who is the main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.