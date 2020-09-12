Taliban Frees 22 Afghan Soldiers as Goodwill Gesture Amid Start of Doha Talks

The Taliban movement on Saturday released 22 Afghan soldiers in the southern Helmand province as a gesture of goodwill amid the start of the intra-Afghan peace process in Qatar's Doha and expects the Kabul administration to respond with similar moves

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Taliban movement on Saturday released 22 Afghan soldiers in the southern Helmand province as a gesture of goodwill amid the start of the intra-Afghan peace process in Qatar's Doha and expects the Kabul administration to respond with similar moves.

"Today in the Helmand province, 22 soldiers of the Kabul administration, who were captured in different battles at different times were released from the prisons of the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] due to the beginning of the intra-Afghan negotiations and good intentions .

.. The expectation from the other side is also to take similar steps and make the most of the opportunities," the Taliban said in a statement.

The movement provided soldiers with clothes and money to get home to their families, according to the statement.

The Taliban added that the movement intends to create "an atmosphere of trust and confidence" during the peace process to end the decades-long war and establish an Islamic system of governance in Afghanistan.