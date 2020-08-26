UrduPoint.com
Taliban, German Special Envoy Discuss US-Brokered Peace Deal - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:07 PM

Abdul Haq Wasiq, the director of European affairs at the Taliban Political Office, has had talks with German Special Representative for Afghanistan Markus Potzel to discuss the implementation of the US-brokered peace deal between the radical group and the Afghan government, spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Wednesday

"Abdul Haq Wasiq, Head of the European Section of the Political Office, IEA and his accompanying delegation met in Doha with Markus Potzel, German Special Representative for Afghanistan," Shaheen said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the Taliban and German diplomats have discussed "the status quo, release of prisoners and inception of intra-Afghan negotiations," with Potzel emphasizing the "implementation of Doha Agreement in order to speed up the peace process.

"

On February 29, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha. The key provisions of the deal is that the Taliban and Kabul release each other's prisoners 1,000 and 5,000, respectively and that the radical movement commit to reduce violence, as prerequisites of launching intra-Afghan talks. The intra-Afghan talks are expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decade of war and insurgency.

