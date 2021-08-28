UrduPoint.com

Taliban Give Afghans 7 Days To Hand Over Guns, Ammunition

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) on Friday ordered those still holding on to guns, ammunition and government vehicles in Kabul to hand them over within a week or face punishment.

"In the city of Kabul, all those who have transport vehicles, weapons, ammunition and other government goods are to hand them voluntarily over to relevant Emirate authorities within a week," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

He warned "violators" that they would be prosecuted if found in possession of said items.

The Taliban captured billions worth of foreign-made military hardware in the weeks before taking control of the capital, after retreating Afghan troops left everything from assault rifles to US helicopters behind.

