Taliban Go for Talks in Panjshir, Expect Province to Surrender - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) A delegation of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) headed to negotiations in Panjshir on Tuesday, it is expected that the province, which resisted the movement, will surrender without a fight, a Taliban source told Sputnik.

The source noted that the Taliban delegation went to talks with the leader of the local resistance, Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the leader of the anti-Taliban "Northern Alliance," who was killed by terrorists 20 years ago.

"A Taliban delegation ... arrived in Panjshir this morning. Panjshir is expected to surrender without a fight as a result of negotiations," the source said.